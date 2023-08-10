Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SPNS opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sapiens International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

