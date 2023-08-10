Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Purchased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 482.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,312 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.06% of Sapiens International worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 96,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 144,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

