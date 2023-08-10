Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,490,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 816,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,479 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.10. 451,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,226. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.44. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

