Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE SLB traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,460,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,522. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

