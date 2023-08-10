Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 332,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $48.83.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

