Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,040 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 78,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,702,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,529,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 332,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,700. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

