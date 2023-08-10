Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Raised by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. 528,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.