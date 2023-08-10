Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,800 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Boston Partners lifted its position in Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Masco by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after buying an additional 3,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Masco by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,081,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,937,000 after acquiring an additional 429,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 906,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,333. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

