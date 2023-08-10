Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.70.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,329 shares of company stock worth $3,092,759. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $206.52. 1,777,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,296. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.84 and a 200 day moving average of $185.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

