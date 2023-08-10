Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 0.3 %

BNRE traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,535. The company has a market cap of $347.15 million, a PE ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $54.13.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

