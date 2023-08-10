Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 226.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808,335 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $38,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,799. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.