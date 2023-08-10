Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $19.45 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $19,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.3 %

FNV traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.71. 431,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.