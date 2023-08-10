Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $31.55 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $31,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.8 %

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 307,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,616. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.