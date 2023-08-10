Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 34,000 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.9% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $65,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.65. 1,504,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.97. The company has a market cap of $207.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

