Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.04.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $179.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,841. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

