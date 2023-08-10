Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 160,000 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Gentex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $34.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

