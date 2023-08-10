Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.65. The stock had a trading volume of 121,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.08.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

