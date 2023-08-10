Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $194.85 on Monday. Seagen has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,136 shares of company stock worth $3,741,987 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

