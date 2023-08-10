Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air updated its FY23 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.95 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SEE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. 658,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,584. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sealed Air by 307.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

