Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,747 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $364,143.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $364,143.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,738.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,399 shares of company stock worth $2,748,023 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0 %

EA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.93. The company had a trading volume of 779,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,464. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.01.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

