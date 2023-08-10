Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,003 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cirrus Logic worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $82.88. 233,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,581. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.