Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 137,186 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of eBay worth $24,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

