Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,173 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of PacWest Bancorp worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 386,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,887,000 after acquiring an additional 443,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.72. 1,695,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,551,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.38%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

