Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $20.09 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Markel Group worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Trading Up 0.8 %

MKL stock traded up $11.63 on Thursday, reaching $1,513.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,681. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,386.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,347.39. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.