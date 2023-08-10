Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after buying an additional 431,813 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,613 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $2,150,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 45,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.66. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.