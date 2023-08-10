Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.7% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

WFC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,705,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,251,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.