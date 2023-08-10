Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 23,471 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,471 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,246,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,628,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

