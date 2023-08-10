Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 34,951 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,712 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 34,951 shares during the period. VMware accounts for approximately 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $36,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VMware by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in VMware by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $104,836,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 1,111.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 563,812 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 517,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of VMW traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.97. 356,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,168. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. VMware’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

