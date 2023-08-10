Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,115 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises approximately 2.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $43,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Acuity Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.29. 281,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

