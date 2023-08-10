Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,582 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.17. The stock had a trading volume of 324,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.44 and its 200 day moving average is $326.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.57 and a twelve month high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,052 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,188. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

