SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 9,959 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $155,061.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,714,600.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $605,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $596,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $654,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $638,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08.

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 811,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,001. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $184,096,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

