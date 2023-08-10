Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,977.08% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10441.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

MCRB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 906,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,918. The firm has a market cap of $510.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $9.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 572,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

