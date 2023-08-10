Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,970 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,919. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.31.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.