Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,817,630,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.68. 1,089,898 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

