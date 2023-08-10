Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 616,540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,947 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,876,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,201,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after acquiring an additional 174,420 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 417,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

