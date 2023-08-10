Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $162.87. 965,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

