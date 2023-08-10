Shaker Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,896 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %

PFN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,226. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

