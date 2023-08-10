Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 159,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,041. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

