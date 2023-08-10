Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,474,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 95,767 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

GF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. 23,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,513. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

