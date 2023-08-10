Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 25,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,885. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

