Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 146,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 798,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 419,821 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $3,603,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EOS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,326. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.