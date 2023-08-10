Shaker Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,284 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Tri-Continental worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Raghavendran Sivaraman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.07 per share, with a total value of $81,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. 27,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

