Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes $585,000 Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VVR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 225,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,902. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.