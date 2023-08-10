Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCZ. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 717,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 100,744 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 170,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

