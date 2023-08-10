Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,974 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $68,000.
MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 67,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $6.98.
MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend
MFS Charter Income Trust Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
