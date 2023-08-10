Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,974 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 67,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.