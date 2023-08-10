Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,403 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BOE remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

