Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,161 shares during the period. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust makes up about 1.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ traded down 0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 15.38. 58,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,087. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.59. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 14.42 and a 12-month high of 18.83.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading

