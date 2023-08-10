Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.00

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.10 ($0.49), with a volume of 53272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.54).

Shearwater Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £9.06 million, a PE ratio of -776.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

