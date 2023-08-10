Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Nancy Disman Sells 2,000 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FOUR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.30. The company had a trading volume of 84,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,568. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 950.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after buying an additional 302,823 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 196,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 106,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

