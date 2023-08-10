Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK)

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.50) to GBX 123 ($1.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.57) target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday.
In other news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan bought 25,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £25,313.31 ($32,349.28). Insiders own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
